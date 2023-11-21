Previous
He sent a Dove by 365projectorgchristine
105 / 365

He sent a Dove

A couple of years ago we arrived home home a trip and as we were unpacking this dove came for a visit. He stayed here for a day before he flew away.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise