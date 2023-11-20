Previous
Simplicity by 365projectorgchristine
104 / 365

Simplicity

"There is beauty in the simple life"
Unknown
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
28% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love this, well captured and a lovely quote.
November 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise