Galapagos-frigatebird

While we were there it was mating time and these birds were totally amazing.



Frigatebirds: the great and magnificent! Of course, these are actual designations rather than an attempt to wax lyrical. Great and Magnificent frigatebirds can be seen soaring high above the archipelago, as they are largely aerial birds who often stay in flight for over a week. They don’t swim and aren’t that great at walking either, so if you spot one on cliffs or up in the trees, they are mostly down to roost or breed.



If you’re looking for frigatebirds of the Magnificent variety, look out for a dark seabird with a broad wingspan and forked tail. Oh ya, and a giant red gular sac that inflates like a balloon when the males are hoping to get some female attention. Great frigatebirds are just as magnificent really, and they look incredibly similar besides having a green sheen across their mantle and a pale bar spread along their upperwing. Both Magnificent and Great frigatebird females have white markings along their breasts and lack the vivid red gular sac.