Galapagos-Lava Gull

The Lava Gull is one of the rarest gulls in the world, and the entire population is found in the Galapagos as another of the archipelago’s many endemic species. With fewer than 400 pairs found throughout the island, the population is seen as vulnerable yet steady.

Befitting their name, Lava Gulls look like they’ve been rolling around in charcoal with their black head and wings paired with a gray body. Their unique coloring makes them easy to spot as they scavenge along the tideline.



Where to find lava gulls:

The largest populations of lava gulls can be found in the populated ports of the central Galapagos Islands as well as Genovesa.