108 / 365
Heard a noise
One foggy morning I heard a horrible loud noise,
This poor hawk was flying along with his prey and got it tangled up in the telephone line. He was incredibly upset it took him a good 5 minutes to free it and then fly away.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
0
0
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
675
photos
82
followers
81
following
Tags
bird memories
