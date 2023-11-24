Previous
Heard a noise

One foggy morning I heard a horrible loud noise,
This poor hawk was flying along with his prey and got it tangled up in the telephone line. He was incredibly upset it took him a good 5 minutes to free it and then fly away.
24th November 2023

