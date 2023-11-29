Previous
Fly like lighting by 365projectorgchristine
Fly like lighting

"Move like a beam of light, fly like lighting, strike like thunder,whirl in circles around a stable center."
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Mickey Anderson ace
Very cool!
November 30th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice!
November 30th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Really like this
November 30th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Very impressive.
November 30th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautiful creation and colours.
November 30th, 2023  
