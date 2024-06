Nile crocodile

Tanzania is home to two species of crocodiles: the Nile crocodile (Crocodylus niloticus) and the slender-snouted crocodile (Crocodylus cataphractus). The Nile crocodile is widespread in Tanzania and is likely to be seen due to its growing population. The slender-snouted crocodile is mainly found in Lake Tanganyika and possibly the lower Malagarasi river, but its biology and status is not well understood.