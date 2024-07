Will you take me for a ride?

While some zebras have been ridden or pulled carts, it's not recommended to ride a zebra because they are wild animals and can be dangerous. Zebras are not domesticated like horses, and their different anatomy and gait can make them uncomfortable to ride. Zebras can also be aggressive, unpredictable, and panicky, which can make them difficult to halter and saddle train. They have a territorial streak and have evolved to be aggressive and kick hard to fend off predators.