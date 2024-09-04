Previous
Joined us by 365projectorgchristine
316 / 365

Joined us

This photo was taken in 1991 while sailing to Santa Cruz Island. It was such a surprise. She stayed with us for about an hour and even flew down below and sat on my stuffed bear.
Such a nice memory
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Such a cutie and a great memory
September 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise