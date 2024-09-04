Sign up
This photo was taken in 1991 while sailing to Santa Cruz Island. It was such a surprise. She stayed with us for about an hour and even flew down below and sat on my stuffed bear.
Such a nice memory
Tags
bird memories
Corinne C
ace
Such a cutie and a great memory
September 4th, 2024
