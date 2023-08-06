Sign up
The Twelve Apostles-Great Ocean Road
The Twelve Apostles are a collection of limestone stacks off the shore of Port Campbell National Park, by the Great Ocean Road in Victoria, Australia. The Twelve Apostles are located on the traditional lands of the Eastern Maar peoples.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Twelve_Apostles_(Victoria)
6th August 2023
6th Aug 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Tags
nz and australia travels
