Previous
I'm Henry the VIII by 365projectorgchristine
21 / 365

I'm Henry the VIII

What is a famous fact about Leeds Castle?

Leeds Castle is often referred to as the “castle of queens, Queen of castles” because it had six Queens primarily living in it. Its famous owner was Henry VIII, who transformed the castle for his wife, Catherine of Aragon.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise