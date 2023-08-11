Sign up
21 / 365
I'm Henry the VIII
What is a famous fact about Leeds Castle?
Leeds Castle is often referred to as the “castle of queens, Queen of castles” because it had six Queens primarily living in it. Its famous owner was Henry VIII, who transformed the castle for his wife, Catherine of Aragon.
11th August 2023
11th Aug 23
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Tags
uk travel
