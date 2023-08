Cadillac Ranch

While traveling on RT. 66 (interstate 40 parallel)this was one of our tourist stopping grounds. "Cadillac Ranch" is the name of a Bruce Springsteen song on his 1980 album The River.

History: In 1974, three artists from San Francisco found themselves in Potter County, Texas, burying ten Cadillacs nose first into a Texas wheat field alongside Interstate 40, an art installation that would eventually come to be known as Cadillac Ranch.Jun 12, 2014