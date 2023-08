Route 66 Midpoint

It’s “more than two thousand miles all the way” to travel Route 66 from Chicago to California. 2,278 miles to be exact. So, it’s only fitting that at mile 1,139, there’d be a place to celebrate. Visit Adrian, Texas, a town 1,139 from the starting point in Chicago and 1,139 miles from the end point in California. And be sure to check out the Route 66 Midpoint Sign.