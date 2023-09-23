Previous
Fantastic day by 365projectorgchristine
47 / 365

Fantastic day

We took a boat trip on the Lady of the Lake up to Stehekin. Stehekin is a small community at the head of Lake Chelan and is located in the North Cascades National Recreation Area. This is the last up lake destination for all voyages and where passengers disembark the boats to enjoy a layover on day trips to the area.
History: Lake Chelan is a narrow, 50.5 mi (81.3 km) long lake in Chelan County, north-central Washington state, U.S. It is an overdeepened lake and resembles a fjord, with an average width of 1.3 mi (2.1 km). Near its upper end, the lake surface lies more than 6,600 ft (2,000 m) below peaks less than 3 mi (4.8 km) away. Before 1927, Lake Chelan was the largest natural lake in the state in terms of both surface area and water volume.
23rd September 2023 23rd Sep 23

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Diana ace
Gorgeous capture of this peaceful setting.
September 23rd, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous.
September 23rd, 2023  
