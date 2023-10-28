Previous
Avon Ring our journey begins- Day 1 by 365projectorgchristine
80 / 365

Avon Ring our journey begins- Day 1

We hired a long boat and traveled the Avon Ring-this is our first night.
Day 1
Once setting off from Alvechurch, you soon leave the traffic behind and cruise through lovely Worcestershire countryside to your 1st Tunnel at Wast Hills which at 2726 yards is one of the longest in the country!
For your 1st nights stop it is nice to cruise for an hour to Hopwood and then stop by Bridge 67 where there is a convenient pub, The Hopwood House, by the Canal.

Cruising Days : 11.00 to 15.00
Cruising Time : 59.00
Total Distance : 109.00
Number of Locks : 131
Number of Tunnels : 5
Number of Aqueducts : 0

28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Photo Details

Jerzy
What an interesting journey. Great shot.
October 28th, 2023  
