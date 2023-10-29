Previous
Avon Ring our journey begins- Day 2 by 365projectorgchristine
Avon Ring our journey begins- Day 2

Continuing on through the Tunnel, for those with children you might want to make a short detour to Cadbury World (booking is advisable) which is 1 mile north of the Kings Norton Junction.
Before you turn off at the Kings Norton Junction, onto the Stratford on Avon canal, there is a an old Canal House on your left, and as you turn you will see the interesting guillotine mechanism of the now disused Stop Lock which was balanced by chains and counterweights.
The Canal briefly passes through a small tunnel and the quiet residential outskirts of Birmingham before leaving it behind and passing out into open country.
There are very few villages along this stretch, but there is a steel lift bridge which is lowered and raised electrically, and you will need your British waterways key for this. One button does all!
The Canal continues through the countryside until you get to Hockley Heath where you can get refreshment at the nearby Wharf Inn, because soon you will encounter your first locks, the first 4 of the 20 or so Lapworth Locks, but you can do the rest tomorrow!
If you moor up for the 2nd night after Bridge 31 you can walk down to the Boot Inn by locks 13/14 at the bottom of this lovely flight of Locks. It is 7 hours and 20 minutes cruising from Hopwood to here.
Photo Details

Diana ace
A stunning collage filled your your lovely shots, such a fabulous narrative to go with it too. I envy you and look forward to tomorrow. Are you doing this trip atm Christine?
October 29th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
@ludwigsdiana no we did this trip in September and October of 2019
I created a travel album for past travels. I should make that clearer in my posts
I'm so glad you are enjoying
October 29th, 2023  
