Avon Ring our journey begins- Day 3
Avon Ring our journey begins- Day 3

Day 3
You can then have a good breakfast next morning ready for the next locks. The locks are surrounded by very pretty countryside so it is worth having a brief look around.
Ignore the left hand turn after Lock 19, and continue on to locks 21/22/23/24.
The Canal continues south pursuing a fairly direct and wholly peaceful course only interrupted by some locks now and again.
The Fleur-de-lys pub at Lowsonford is a lovely 15th century pub, where the famous Fleur-de-Lys pies were once cooked.
At Wootton Wawen there is a craft centre, coffee shop and farm shop just 2 minutes away from the canal to the west. The village has plenty of timbered houses, and the oldest church in Warwickshire, dating back over 900 years.
You can moor up in Wootten Wawen basin for your 3rd Night's stay, here the Navigation Inn overlooks the canal. It is 8 hours cruising from Lapworth Lock 6 to here.
Diana ace
Beautiful collage and great narrative, I feel as if I am touring with you. So much fun.
October 30th, 2023  
