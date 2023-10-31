Avon Ring our journey begins- Day 4

It a gorgeous day and so wonderful seeing and visiting all the sites along the way. It was so fun being able to connect with a swan, not at all normal for us.

In the morning you will soon you will cross the small cast iron aqueduct which carries the canal over the A34.

After Bearley lock you will cross over the 200 yards long Bearley aqueduct, another cast iron construction carrying the canal over a shallow valley.

The next village you come to at Wilmcote . This small and attractive village is where you can find Mary Ardens House, now owned by the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, and open to the public.

There is a nice pub here- The Masons Arms, where you can get some refreshment before the start of the flight of 11 Wilmcote locks just south of here.

After dropping steeply through 4 more locks in Stratford upon Avon, you enter the splendid great basin in the middle of the riverside parkland beside the Shakespeare Memorial Theatre.

It is 5 hours cruising to here from Wootten Wawen

You have plenty of time to moor up and have a wander around Stratford upon Avon.

Stratford has endless streets of low-timbered buildings. The whole town is full of Shakespeare relics and buildings, like Ann Hathaway's Cottage, Shakespeare's birthplace, and Halls' Croft where his daughter lived, and numerous bars and restaurants.

