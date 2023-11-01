Avon Ring our journey begins- Day 5

It was a very rainy day and when rain stopped it become a day full of beauty. These are some sights along our way. I loved the dog as he watched us pass, we spent a peaceful night here in the top right corner.



Day 5

After exploring Stratford upon Avon, cruise onto the River Avon, passing the Royal Shakespeare Theatre on your right, you soon leave behind all the tourists and travel through the peaceful countryside only interrupted by the occasional lock.

On the River Avon you can only moor up at designated Visitor moorings, there is no right to moor and land as you please, unlike the canals where there are long stretches of towpath to moor up against. Be prepared to moor up side by side where necessary. Max speed is 6mph downstream.

There is a splendid old bridge at Bidford-on-Avon, and some good pubs if you can find mooring space. The River continues through the Vale of Evesham downstream through pleasant meadowland & orchards on its way to Evesham.

Evesham Country Park at Twyford is a short walk on your right hand side as you approach Offenham on your left. This is a shopping & garden centre & also incorporates the Vale Wildlife Centre. There is a narrow gauge steam railway running through the 130 acre Park. On the approach to Evesham keep to the right and avoid the weir just before Evesham lock. The Lock-keeper here sells Lower Avon Navigation trust Licenses, he is open from 9-6 or 9-8 May to August. During the winter the lock is set for manual operation. Out of these hours you cannot go through the lock, nor during his

lunch time 1-2pm! After the lock there are 3 lots of Visitor moorings along the River, as the Avon cuts a loop around Evesham, the first and most extensive are by Workman Gardens. There are many pubs and restaurants in Evesham, and even a nightclub!

Cruising time to here is 8 hours from Stratford upon Avon

