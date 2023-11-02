Avon Ring our journey begins- Day 6

It was a silent mythical morning. Todays 8 hours journey was like living in a dream.



Day 6

On Leaving Evesham, if you need a pump out for toilet tank, there is a free self-operated pump out on the west bank, immediately upstream of the railway bridge. Take care near here as there is a cable across the river, this will be lowered when the ferry man hears 3 blasts of your horn. The River continues through unspoilt landscape, when leaving Chadbury Lock take great care to avoid the Weir. Passing Evesham Golf course you approach the village of Fladbury, be careful as there is a Canoeing Centre here,

and Ferry wires across the River which are invisible from upstream. Fladbury is a picturesque village of half-timbered houses and cottages around a square.

The River continues on its meandering course past small villages including the lovely named Wyre Piddle, just opposite Tiddle Widdle island, and where you will find the Brewery that makes 'Piddle in the Hole' Ale!! (Wyre Piddle Micro-brewery is North west of the Anchor Inn. Open Mon-Fri). The Anchor Inn here is ideal for mooring.

Soon you will reach the small market town of Pershore , with its Georgian buildings . All services & swimming baths are by the River, there are moorings above Pershore Lock. There are various pubs and restaurants in the town. It is 4 ½ hours cruising to here, so ideal for a lunch break. The stretch to Tewkesbury takes another 4 hours & continues past lovely countryside, past small villages. There are moorings if you continue on past the turning to the River Severn. Cruising time to here from Evesham is 8 hours 20 minutes. Tewkesbury is best known for it's Abbey, and is where the Avon meets the Severn.



