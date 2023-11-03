Avon Ring our journey begins- Day 7

Just another beautiful peaceful day, until, we arrived to this lock. It felt quite intimidating but all was well.

Day 7

Time to explore the historic town of Tewkesbury with its many attractive and ancient buildings including of course, it's cathedral-like Abbey, which is reckoned to be one of the finest Norman churches in the Country. The abbey was completed about 1120, and is splendid both inside and out. Its magnificent and beautifully decorated tower stands at

130 feet high and 46 feet square, and is the largest Norman tower in existence.

The most unusual buildings in Tewkesbury are the row of medieval shops near the Abbey, in fact most of the medieval aspects and character of the town have survived to this day. One of the more unusual aspects of the town is the maze of small alleyways leading off from the main street. There is a couple of museums, and the Tourist information office can tell you more about other attractions. The Battle of Tewkesbury fought here in 1471 was the penultimate battle in the War of the Roses. There are many pubs and hotels in Tewkesbury. There is a resident lock-keeper at the Avon Lock. If doing this ring in reverse, you can buy a license for the River Avon from the lock-keeper here. Cruise onto the River Severn but be careful and look out for a shallow spit of land projecting out on your right. You should not turn North (right) until Mythe Bridge can be seen in its entirety. (Mythe bridge was built by Thomas Telford).

Soon you will pass another delightful town on the River Severn – Upton upon Severn- with its fascinating old timbered & early Georgian buildings. The best area for pubs & hotels is near the River. The River continues on its way up to Worcester with its wooded banks and in some parts tall, steep, red cliffs, with occasional glimpses of the distant Malvern Hills. On the approach to Worcester you negotiate the paired Diglis Locks, after this there are the 2 locks that lead into the Diglis basin and the Worcestershire & Birmingham canal which is where you are headed. After another couple of locks you can moor up in Lowesmoor Wharf. It is 6 hours Cruising time to here from Tewkesbury.

Worcester has plenty to offer the visitor, including the imposing cathedral which dates from 1074. In Friar Street is Greyfriars, dating from 1480 this is one of the finest half-timbered houses in the country. Charles II escaped from here after the Battle of Worcester in 1651. It is now owned by the National Trust. The museum at the Royal Worcester Porcelain works is well worth a visit, as it contains the most comprehensive

collection of Worcester Porcelain in the world. There are many bars, pubs and restaurants and takeaways around Worcester, and plenty of shops to stock up on

supplies, or for a little retail therapy.

