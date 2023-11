Avon Ring our journey begins- Day 8

Another beautiful day and this journey is coming to an end.

Day 8

Leaving Lowesmoor Wharf, continue up the Canal passing through a few interspersed locks as you turn away from Worcester. There are not many villages on this stretch, but there are moorings by Bridge 30 at Dunhampstead, and Canal side at bridge 35 at Hanbury Wharf. The Eagle & Sun pub is canal side at bridge 35.

Cruising time to here is 6 ½ hours.