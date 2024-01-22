Avenue of the Giants and Humboldt Redwoods State Park

The Avenue of the Giants is a scenic highway in northern California, United States, running through Humboldt Redwoods State Park. It is named after the coastal redwoods that tower over the route.

History

The original inhabitants of the area were the Sinkyone. In the 1850s white settlers began felling the redwoods, seeking to clear the land for homes and pasture. About 20 years later the timber industry moved into the region, and railways and roads were routed through the area for accessibility to the trees. In 1918 after realizing how much of the old-growth forests closer to San Francisco had been harvested, Boone and Crockett Club members formed the Save the Redwoods League, and began working to preserve redwood forests in the region, including the area that became Humboldt Redwoods State Park. The Garden Club of America, through its Redwood Grove Committee, raised half of the funds needed to buy the 2,552 acre Canoe Creek Grove which became part of Humboldt Redwoods State Park. Sarah Gildersleeve Fife was instrumental in the activities of this committee.