Previous
160 / 365
Trip over
This was our first RV road trip and we had a great time. I was sad to come back home until I saw our coastline remembering we too live in an awesome, much loved place.
Thank you for joining my Oregon travel memories.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Tags
oregon travels
Diana
ace
I have thoroughly enjoyed your wonderful shots and memories.
January 23rd, 2024
