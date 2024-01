Overwhelming-Redwood trees

Redwood trees can grow to be very large. The largest species, Sequoiadendron giganteum, can reach up to 94.8 m tall and 17 m across. The tallest tree in the world is claimed to be a Sequoia sempervirens named Hyperion. The largest tree in the world by volume is claimed to be a Sequoiadendron giganteum named the General Sherman Tree, after William Tecumseh Sherman.