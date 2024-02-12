Sign up
176 / 365
Petrified tree-Agate Bridge
This is the This is the Agate Bridge, at Petrified National Park. Long ago, people could stand on Agate Bridge, but not anymore.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
1
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
898
photos
91
followers
87
following
48% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Travels
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
16th February 2018 2:26pm
Tags
rt 66 travels
Diana
ace
Amazing capture of all these wonderful textures! The bridge does look a bit scary!
February 12th, 2024
