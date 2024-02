Petrified Forest National Park

The Tepees in Petrified Forest National Park in northeastern Arizona, United States. According to a National Park Service (NPS) document, rock strata exposed in the Tepees area of the park belong to the Blue Mesa Member of the Chinle Formation and are about 220 to 225 million years old. The colorful bands of mudstone and sandstone were laid down during the Triassic, when the area was part of a huge tropical floodplain.