St. Peters Square by 365projectorgchristine
180 / 365

St. Peters Square

Saint Peter's Square is a large plaza located directly in front of St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, the papal enclave in Rome, directly west of the neighborhood of Borgo. Both the square and the basilica are named after Saint Peter, an apostle of Jesus whom Catholics consider to be the first Pope.
At the centre of the square is the Vatican obelisk, an ancient Egyptian obelisk erected at the current site in 1586. Gian Lorenzo Bernini designed the square almost 100 years later, including the massive Doric colonnades, four columns deep, which embrace visitors in "the maternal arms of Mother Church". A granite fountain constructed by Bernini in 1675 matches another fountain designed by Carlo Maderno in 1613.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Beverley ace
I liked Rome. Beautiful capture
March 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A great shot!
Was it early in the morning? Each time I went the Square was so crowded!
March 3rd, 2024  
