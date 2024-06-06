Perfect Landing

Seronera Airstrip one of the largest and most commonly used airstrips in Serengeti National Park. The airstrip is located in the heart of Serengeti National Park, in Seronera town and only 2 hours drive from Naabi hill gate and Ndabaka gate. Seronera airstrip has an airport building that works as a lobby and hosts administrative offices of Seronera airstrip.

Seronera town, where Seronera airstrip is found has special and public campsites, a tourist information centre, 2 fuel stations, shops, a dispensary and bars that tourists may find useful. Seronera airstrip is 5km from the Seronera visitor information centre. The airstrip mainly serves Serengeti Serena Safari Lodge, Ikoma Tented Camp, Four Seasons Serengeri Safari Lodge, Lemala Ewanjan Tented Camp, And Beyond Serengeti Under Canvas among others.