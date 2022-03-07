Sign up
Rain Transformed
Winter is refusing to budge. Rain earlier today has transformed into ice pellets, but not into snow (not yet anyway).
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
winter
,
dead leaves
,
ice pellets
Barb
ace
Nice variety of textures. Love how you filled the frame with your subject. Fav
March 7th, 2022
Yao RL
Duck! It hurts.
March 7th, 2022
