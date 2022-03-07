Previous
Rain Transformed by 365projectorgheatherb
Rain Transformed

Winter is refusing to budge. Rain earlier today has transformed into ice pellets, but not into snow (not yet anyway).
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb ace
Nice variety of textures. Love how you filled the frame with your subject. Fav
March 7th, 2022  
Yao RL
Duck! It hurts.
March 7th, 2022  
