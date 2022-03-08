Previous
Triumph! by 365projectorgheatherb
264 / 365

Triumph!

Spring and winter have been battling it out this month, but I would like to see this as a sign that spring has won!
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

Heather

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
This is very definitely a sign of spring Heather. I just love that intense blue sky, it really sets off those twigs and buds. Fav.
March 8th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh , so good to see even the slightest sign of Spring .. it always gives hope,!A lovely shot love the bare branches against the blue sky and the fluffy growth of new life
March 8th, 2022  
Lesley ace
What a lovely spring shot with that crisp blue behind.
March 8th, 2022  
