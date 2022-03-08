Sign up
264 / 365
Triumph!
Spring and winter have been battling it out this month, but I would like to see this as a sign that spring has won!
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
264
photos
32
followers
26
following
72% complete
257
258
259
260
261
262
263
264
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
8th March 2022 3:25pm
Tags
spring
,
buds
,
blue sky
Sue Cooper
ace
This is very definitely a sign of spring Heather. I just love that intense blue sky, it really sets off those twigs and buds. Fav.
March 8th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh , so good to see even the slightest sign of Spring .. it always gives hope,!A lovely shot love the bare branches against the blue sky and the fluffy growth of new life
March 8th, 2022
Lesley
ace
What a lovely spring shot with that crisp blue behind.
March 8th, 2022
