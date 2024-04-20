Sign up
Previous
Photo 1038
A Grand Display
Raised flower beds installed along the sidewalk have a grand display of tulips and daffodils right now. I love this colour combo!
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
0
0
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1038
photos
65
followers
28
following
284% complete
1031
1032
1033
1034
1035
1036
1037
1038
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
SM-G996W
Taken
20th April 2024 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
daffodils
,
spring
,
tulips
