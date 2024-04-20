Previous
A Grand Display by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1038

A Grand Display

Raised flower beds installed along the sidewalk have a grand display of tulips and daffodils right now. I love this colour combo!
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details

