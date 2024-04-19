Sign up
Previous
Photo 1037
Perfection
A red admiral butterfly and cherry blossoms- a perfect way to begin the weekend! Have a nice weekend, everyone!
19th April 2024
19th Apr 24
3
4
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1037
photos
65
followers
28
following
9
9
3
4
365
Canon EOS M5
19th April 2024 5:12am
Tags
spring
,
butterfly
,
cherry
,
blossoms
vaidas
ace
Beautiful image and details
April 19th, 2024
Jo Worboys
Instant fav such a beautiful Spring image. Well done Heather
April 19th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely image to start the weekend - enjoy the weekend ! fav
April 19th, 2024
