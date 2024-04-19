Previous
Perfection

A red admiral butterfly and cherry blossoms- a perfect way to begin the weekend! Have a nice weekend, everyone!
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
vaidas ace
Beautiful image and details
April 19th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
Instant fav such a beautiful Spring image. Well done Heather
April 19th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely image to start the weekend - enjoy the weekend ! fav
April 19th, 2024  
