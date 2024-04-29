Sign up
Previous
Photo 1047
Through the Window
Another kind of cherry blossom in full bloom now. I love all the frilly layers.
29th April 2024
29th Apr 24
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
Tags
flowers
,
pink
,
spring
,
cherry
,
blossoms
Joanne Diochon
ace
So girly with all that lovely, frilly, pink. They remind me a bit of the flowers on a flowering almond shrub we had in our garden when I was a kid.
April 29th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Beautiful colour. The blossom has been lovely this year
April 29th, 2024
