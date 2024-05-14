Sign up
Previous
Photo 1062
A Different Beauty
Spring is giving way to summer with humidity moving in today and spring flowers nearly finished. Thank you to Diana
@ludwigsdiana
for introducing me to the concept of "wabi-sabi."
14th May 2024
14th May 24
2
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1062
photos
66
followers
28
following
View this month »
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
1061
1062
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
14th May 2024 2:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
tulip
,
wabi-sabi
Julie Ryan
Beautiful. Love the one curled petal
May 14th, 2024
KV
ace
Beautifully composed… lovely color and nice soft DOF. Fav!
May 14th, 2024
