Previous
A Puff of Smoke by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1093

A Puff of Smoke

I find smoketrees quite fascinating, and this one is a beauty!
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
299% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
This is fabulous Heather. I love the colour. Is it as fluffy as it looks? Fav.
June 14th, 2024  
Lesley ace
I do too. That’s an awesome one!
June 14th, 2024  
Heather ace
@susiemc Thank you, Sue. Yes, it is!
June 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise