Previous
Photo 1093
A Puff of Smoke
I find smoketrees quite fascinating, and this one is a beauty!
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
3
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1093
photos
66
followers
29
following
299% complete
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
14th June 2024 4:42am
Privacy
Public
Tags
pink
,
spring
,
summer
,
smoketree
Sue Cooper
ace
This is fabulous Heather. I love the colour. Is it as fluffy as it looks? Fav.
June 14th, 2024
Lesley
ace
I do too. That’s an awesome one!
June 14th, 2024
Heather
ace
@susiemc
Thank you, Sue. Yes, it is!
June 14th, 2024
