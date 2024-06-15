Sign up
Photo 1094
By the Fountain
Sunshine, a fountain, and a park- a beautiful Saturday afternoon! (but why do people have to be on their phones?! Credit to the couple who were not)
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
reflections
spring
fountain
summer
candid
grange park
Barb
Very creative pov, Heather, and people on their phones surely a sad sign of the times we live in... Great story-telling photo!
June 15th, 2024
