Previous
Photo 1096
A Fresh Breeze
These daisies were blowing in yesterday's fresh breeze. Today we have begun a week-long heat wave. What a difference a day makes!
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
4
3
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1096
photos
66
followers
29
following
300% complete
View this month »
1089
1090
1091
1092
1093
1094
1095
1096
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
16th June 2024 12:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
spring
,
summer
,
daisies
Lesley
ace
Absolutely perfect
June 17th, 2024
Julie Ryan
Beautiful summer photo! Love the the little yellow flowers in the background.
June 17th, 2024
Heather
ace
@tinley23
@julie
Thank you, Lesley and Julie. I had to use my plant ID app to identify the little yellow flowers. They are "shrubby cinquefoil." I'm no wiser, but they are pretty, aren't they? They are popular in Japan as a bonsai tree (according to my app :-)
June 17th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So perfect - as fresh as a daisy - fav
June 17th, 2024
