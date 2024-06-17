Previous
A Fresh Breeze by 365projectorgheatherb
A Fresh Breeze

These daisies were blowing in yesterday's fresh breeze. Today we have begun a week-long heat wave. What a difference a day makes!
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
Absolutely perfect
June 17th, 2024  
Julie Ryan
Beautiful summer photo! Love the the little yellow flowers in the background.
June 17th, 2024  
Heather ace
@tinley23 @julie Thank you, Lesley and Julie. I had to use my plant ID app to identify the little yellow flowers. They are "shrubby cinquefoil." I'm no wiser, but they are pretty, aren't they? They are popular in Japan as a bonsai tree (according to my app :-)
June 17th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So perfect - as fresh as a daisy - fav
June 17th, 2024  
