Previous
Photo 1097
Finding Relief
Ice cream and sprinkles of water from the fountains provide *some* relief from the heatwave we are now experiencing (32 degrees but 41 with the humidity!!!) Stay safe everyone near and far who is experiencing horrible heat!
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
spring
,
summer
,
fountains
,
candid
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful image of the suitably clad young lady strolling between the curtains of of water of the fountains ! How amazing that your weather has so suddenly changed to the dizzy heights from the cold and miserable weather ! fav
June 18th, 2024
