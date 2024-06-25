Sign up
Photo 1104
Another Discovery
Another discovery in the neighbourhood- bellflowers (aka canterbury bells, apparently)
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1104
photos
66
followers
29
following
302% complete
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
22nd June 2024 6:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
summer
,
bellflowers
