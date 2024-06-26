Previous
A Sunny Rainy Day by 365projectorgheatherb
A Sunny Rainy Day

Looking sunny on a rainy day.

Sympathies to all of you who are suffering from extreme heat right now. I hope it passes quickly for you.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Heather ace
@bjywammer Barb, here are orange ones :-)
June 26th, 2024  
