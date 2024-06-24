Previous
Daylilies by 365projectorgheatherb
Daylilies

Daylilies on a sunny day. It's still hot, but the heat wave of last week is gone (for now).
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Heather

@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KV ace
Beautiful day lilies… they look like they are reaching for the sun.
June 24th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
June 24th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Lovely flowers to find and with a fresh bloom every day. A great capture and colour.
June 25th, 2024  
