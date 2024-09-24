Sign up
Previous
Photo 1195
The Sun and the Buckeye
The sun came out briefly today and shone on these autumn leaves: Ohio buckeye, native to the midwestern US and the state tree of...Ohio :-) (Another learning moment for me, courtesy of 365)
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1195
photos
61
followers
27
following
327% complete
View this month »
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
1194
1195
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
24th September 2024 5:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
trees
,
colours
,
autumn
Barb
ace
Beautiful Autumn leaves!
September 24th, 2024
