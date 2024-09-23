Sign up
Photo 1194
Marigold Cheer
The bees love these marigolds, and so do I! They are cheery even on a dull day.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
bee
,
autumn
,
dof
,
marigolds
