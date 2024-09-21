Previous
Curious by 365projectorgheatherb
Curious

This male Northern Cardinal, without his crest (molting apparently), popped out of the hedge to watch the squirrels gathering peanuts thrown their way by a passerby. His curiosity gave me a chance to get quite close for this shot.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Barb ace
A Christmas card capture! :-)
September 22nd, 2024  
Heather ace
@bjywamer I know, Barb! I did think of titling this "Not Christmas." :-)
September 22nd, 2024  
Barb ace
@365projectorgheatherb LOL
September 22nd, 2024  
*lynn ace
He looks big and healthy!
September 22nd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I thought the same as Barb. First thing I thought was it was that it would make a great Christmas Card.
September 22nd, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
They are so cheerful looking. I bet he was also watching to see if the squirrels missed any of those peanuts so he could swoop in.
September 22nd, 2024  
wendy frost ace
A wonderful capture and find.
September 22nd, 2024  
