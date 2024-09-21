Sign up
Photo 1192
Curious
This male Northern Cardinal, without his crest (molting apparently), popped out of the hedge to watch the squirrels gathering peanuts thrown their way by a passerby. His curiosity gave me a chance to get quite close for this shot.
21st September 2024
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Photo Details
Barb
ace
A Christmas card capture! :-)
September 22nd, 2024
Heather
ace
@bjywamer
I know, Barb! I did think of titling this "Not Christmas." :-)
September 22nd, 2024
Barb
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
LOL
September 22nd, 2024
*lynn
ace
He looks big and healthy!
September 22nd, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I thought the same as Barb. First thing I thought was it was that it would make a great Christmas Card.
September 22nd, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
They are so cheerful looking. I bet he was also watching to see if the squirrels missed any of those peanuts so he could swoop in.
September 22nd, 2024
wendy frost
ace
A wonderful capture and find.
September 22nd, 2024
