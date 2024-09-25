Sign up
Photo 1196
Joining the Club
Bit by bit, more leaves are turning. This linden tree is joining the club.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
tree
,
yellow
,
leaves
,
colours
,
autumn
KV
ace
Love the mix of colors… very pretty.
September 25th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Lovely mix of yellows and greens
September 25th, 2024
