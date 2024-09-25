Previous
Joining the Club by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1196

Joining the Club

Bit by bit, more leaves are turning. This linden tree is joining the club.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
KV ace
Love the mix of colors… very pretty.
September 25th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Lovely mix of yellows and greens
September 25th, 2024  
