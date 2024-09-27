Sign up
Previous
Photo 1198
On View
On this sunny day, I spotted these beauties growing in someone's front yard, on view for all to enjoy.
My partner was at the doctor's, so I had a chance to walk around the nearby neighbourhood and take in people's gardens (the envy of a condo dweller).
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
1
1
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Tags
purple
,
flowers
,
autumn
,
geranium
,
bloody cranesbill
wendy frost
ace
A pretty flower capture and gorgeous colours.
September 27th, 2024
