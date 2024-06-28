Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1107
In Waiting
Coneflowers awaiting their bee visitors. Cool temperatures (a mere 20-21C) and cloudy skies may be deterring the bees today. (Nice on black)
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1107
photos
66
followers
29
following
303% complete
View this month »
1100
1101
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
28th June 2024 5:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
echinacea
,
purple coneflowers
Lesley
ace
So pretty
June 28th, 2024
Barb
ace
So beautiful with the softly blurred background! A regal-looking coneflower! :-)
June 28th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Beautiful.
June 28th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Lovely picture of this cone flower.
June 28th, 2024
Julie Ryan
ace
I love that, it's so pretty. Just a bit different which makes it special.
June 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close