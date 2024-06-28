In Waiting

Previous
Coneflowers awaiting their bee visitors. Cool temperatures (a mere 20-21C) and cloudy skies may be deterring the bees today. (Nice on black)
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Heather

Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
Lesley ace
So pretty
June 28th, 2024  
Barb ace
So beautiful with the softly blurred background! A regal-looking coneflower! :-)
June 28th, 2024  
vaidas ace
Beautiful.
June 28th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Lovely picture of this cone flower.
June 28th, 2024  
Julie Ryan ace
I love that, it's so pretty. Just a bit different which makes it special.
June 28th, 2024  
