Previous
Photo 1109
A Yellow Kind of Day
Part of a pollinator garden, the flowers of the St. John's wort were attracting bees galore on this sunny day.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
3
2
Heather
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
1109
photos
66
followers
29
following
303% complete
1102
1103
1104
1105
1106
1107
1108
1109
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M5
Taken
30th June 2024 12:22am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bee
,
summer
,
shrubby st. john's wort
wendy frost
ace
A lovely capture with the bee and its great details. It is looking to be very busy amongst those pretty yellow flowers.
June 30th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Perfect capture. Big fav
June 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot of mellow yellow flowers and the busy bee .
June 30th, 2024
