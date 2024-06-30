Previous
A Yellow Kind of Day by 365projectorgheatherb
Photo 1109

A Yellow Kind of Day

Part of a pollinator garden, the flowers of the St. John's wort were attracting bees galore on this sunny day.


30th June 2024 30th Jun 24

Heather

ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
303% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

wendy frost ace
A lovely capture with the bee and its great details. It is looking to be very busy amongst those pretty yellow flowers.
June 30th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Perfect capture. Big fav
June 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot of mellow yellow flowers and the busy bee .
June 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise