A Quiet Spot by 365projectorgheatherb
A Quiet Spot

This is one of my favorite places to visit on campus, the Lester B. Pearson Garden for Peace and Understanding. It offers a quiet spot for all creatures (birds and butterflies especially like this spot, but we humans appreciate it too).

Here is a link with some more information:
https://library.vicu.utoronto.ca/about_us/library_floor_plans/lester_b_pearson_garden_peace_and_understanding
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Heather

