Photo 1111
A Quiet Spot
This is one of my favorite places to visit on campus, the Lester B. Pearson Garden for Peace and Understanding. It offers a quiet spot for all creatures (birds and butterflies especially like this spot, but we humans appreciate it too).
Here is a link with some more information:
https://library.vicu.utoronto.ca/about_us/library_floor_plans/lester_b_pearson_garden_peace_and_understanding
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Heather
@365projectorgheatherb
Hi everyone! I'm happy to have found this group. I live in Toronto, Canada. I have taken photographs for years, but only casually and now-and-then....
waterfall
summer
coneflowers
